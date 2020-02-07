Advertisement

The NYPD father, who caused his autistic son’s death by freezing him in the garage of his home, showed his contempt for the boy in annoying text messages that were exposed by prosecutors.

The news from Michael Valva fiancée Angela Pollinawho showed the abuse were read out at the Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Thursday February 6th.

“I have no clothes for him,” wrote the 40-year-old two days before his death Angela [42] Thomas’ Death.

According to investigators, Michael has often forced the boy and his older brother Anthonyto sleep in the freezing garage – which has often dropped below 20 degrees – without sheets, pillows or heat.

“F ** k a piece by Thomas,” Michael wrote in another text. “He’s not going anywhere.”

RadarOnline.com readers know that 8-year-old Thomas died on January 17 after being forced to sleep in the garage and develop hypothermia. Security cameras in the house have taken terrible pictures of the boy, who, according to the prosecutor, tried to walk around on the concrete floor of the garage and plant himself in the face.

In sound recordings from the surveillance material, you can hear Thomas brother Michael ask why the boy falls and cannot walk. “Because he’s cold. Boo f *** ing hoo,” he replies, “if you are washed with cold water and it freezes, you get hypothermia.”

That day, Michael called the Suffolk County police to report that Thomas had fallen in the driveway while he was waiting for the school bus. When paramedics arrived, however, they found that the boy’s body temperature was 76 degrees. He was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

When Michael was informed by the hospital staff about his son’s death, he replied, “I’ve been through more stressful things,” said Suffolk County Prosecutor Kerriann Kelly, who read the monster father’s text messages in court.

Kelly also said that after Michael called EMTs home to help his late son, Angela went to the bathroom to fix her hair and arrived at the hospital 45 minutes later.

Thomas’ death was classified as homicide. After an investigation and looking at Michael’s surveillance camera footage, the police arrested the NYPD officer and accused him and Angela of second-degree murder. You both pleaded not guilty.

Kelly accused Michael and Angela of treating Thomas and Anthony, 10, “in a manner that was cruel, insensitive, wanton, and evil.”

“The boys were malnourished,” she said. “They literally begged for school food, ate the crumbs from the table, and ate from the garbage cans.”

The former policeman lived in a house in Center Moriches, Long Island, with Angela and six children: Michael’s three boys and Angela’s three girls. The two living boys are now under the care of their birth mother, Justyna Zubko–Valvawho collapsed in court when he spoke about Thomas’ death. The girls are now under the care of their birth fathers.

“What happened to my son is a clear example of enormous corruption within the system,” said Zubko-Valva in tears and blew up the authorities because she could not save her son despite her numerous complaints that he was abused by his father would have.

“Those involved have Thomas’ blood on their hands,” she added.

Zubko-Valva put her son to rest on January 30 after visiting him on January 29. Since then, she has given him various honors on her Twitter account @StandAgainstChildAbuse.

