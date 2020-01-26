advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing scored 35 points and scored 33 rebounds when Texas Southern celebrated their fifth win at the Southwestern Athletic Conference in six starts, and Mississippi Valley State on Saturday (80-67) in one at the university defeated game defeated by Houston.

The game was played at the Fertitta Center after a blackout on the Texas Southern campus.

Hopkins ended the race with 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-11, 5-1). Ewing scored 17 points and tore 16 boards. Texas Southern dominated the boards, surpassing Delta Devils 67-39 and scoring 16 second change points.

Torico Simmons scored 27 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-17, 1-5). Caleb Hunter added 18 points and Quinton Alston added another 11.

Texas Southern hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff Monday. The state of Mississippi Valley is located in Prairie View on Monday.

