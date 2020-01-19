advertisement

Texas Southern (6-11, 3-1) vs Grambling State (9-9, 3-2)

Assembly center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8.30 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Texas Southern visits Grambling State in a SWAC matchup. Both teams last saw action last Saturday. Texas Southern defeated Jackson State by 11 on the street, while Grambling State suffered a 64-57 home loss to Prairie View.

advertisement

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Chris Baldwin, Bryson Etienne and Justin Hopkins have together achieved 63 percent of all Tigers this season, although that number has dropped to 48 percent in the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: Texas Southern scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 74 points per game against SWAC opponents. These are significant improvements over the 67.5 points achieved and the 82.6 points allowed per game for opponents who do not hold conferences. He has also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

LESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 if less than 69 points are scored and 6-4 if at least 69 points are scored.

ASSISTANT INVOICING: Texas Southern has been creating more and more assistants’ bins lately than Texas Southern. Grambling State has made 26 assists in 67 field goals (38.8 percent) in the last three games, while Texas Southern has submitted assists in 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Grambling State ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 74.4 points per game?

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

,

advertisement