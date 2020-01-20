advertisement

GAINESVILLE, Texas – A North Texas radio station said it was refused a license plate because its call sign, KGAF, could be mistaken for a vulgar slang term.

In an interview with the WFAA television station in Dallas, broadcaster manager Steve Eberhart said he hoped to see the broadcaster’s caller letters on the sign of his latest van.

“I applied for it and a few weeks later I received a letter from DMV rejecting the label,” Eberhart told the WFAA. “That surprised me because I couldn’t imagine why.”

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles declined the label because it could “indirectly be classified as vulgar, a dirty word or a dirty word”.

Eberhart said he knew nothing of the slang term with which DMV had probably compared the call letters until he spoke to his son.

“The federal government has licensed this station with these numbers since 1947,” he told the WFAA, adding that KGAF’s founders “most likely did not intend to do so.”

He added, “It’s our name. It’s been our name since 1947. We don’t intend to change the name of the radio station just because some junior high kids think it means something stupid.”

Eberhart has appealed and expects an answer within 30 days.

