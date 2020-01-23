Texas Instruments stock is slipping as earnings and outlook barely exceed a low

advertisement

Texas Instruments Inc. shares fell in the extended session on Wednesday after the chip maker reported earnings and a forecast that barely exceeded the estimates that had fallen after a rough year in 2019.

Texas Instruments

TXN, + 1.90%

advertisement

Fourth quarter net income was $ 1.07 billion, or $ 1.12 per share, compared to $ 1.24 billion or $ 1.27 per share in the prior-year period. Revenue decreased from $ 3.72 billion in the year-ago quarter to $ 3.35 billion.

Read: For chipmakers, inventory levels rose as sales slumped in 2019 – what does that mean for 2020?

FactSet analysts had a forecast profit of $ 1.03 on sales of $ 3.25 billion, based on the company’s forecast of $ 91 cents to $ 1.09 on sales of $ 3.07 billion $ 3.33 billion.

Texas Instruments expects first quarter earnings of $ 96 to $ 1.14 on sales of $ 3.12 to $ 3.38 billion, while analysts average earnings of $ 1.04 on one Forecasted sales of $ 3.22 billion.

The shares fell 1.5% after close of business after rising 1.9% to $ 133.34 in the regular session. In comparison, the S & P 500 index

SPX, + 0.03%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose less than 0.1%

COMP, + 0.14%

gained 0.1% and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX, + 0.80%

advanced 0.8%.

advertisement