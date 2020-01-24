Texas high school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says

advertisement

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A Texas high school student who is African-American of Trinidad descent is not allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks, his family says.

Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in southeast Texas, has had dreadlocks for years and says that this is part of his identity and culture. Deandre’s family is from Trinidad, and he said the men in his family often grow their dreadlocks below the waist.

Officials from the Barbers Hill Independent School District insist that it is not about racing and that it allows dreadlocks, but contains rules for length.

“There is no dress code that prohibits the wearing of cornrows or other hair,” said Greg Poole, the district’s superintendent. “Our policy limits the length. It’s been like this for 30 years.”

Deandre’s mother, Sandy Arnold, said her son has had dreadlocks for years and has always followed school guidelines by keeping them off his shoulders, over his earlobes, and out of his eyes. The family says the trouble about his hair started after the winter break. According to Sandy Arnold, school officials said to her son that it was no longer enough for him to keep his hair up at school.

Deandre said school officials told him he couldn’t go back to school until he cut his dreadlocks open. His mother says she won’t cut her.

He and his family, along with several activists, attended a meeting of the school board on Monday to protest the request for hair.

“We’re here for Deandre, but there’s more to it,” said his mother. “This is about all the other Deandres that could come over Barbers Hill.”

Gary Monroe, who is a member of the United Urban Alumni Association, said she was not surprised at the lack of diversity in the school board.

“Deandre and his family shouldn’t have to go through this,” Monroe said.

DeAndre Hopkins, a recipient of Houston dreadlocks, tweeted Wednesday for support to the high school student.

Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks.

– Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 22, 2020

Last year, California was the first state to ban discrimination against blacks at work and school because they wore hairstyles like braids, cords, and locks. The governor of the state signed the law in July.

