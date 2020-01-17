advertisement

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco recently unveiled a Snickers bar measuring 24 inches high by 26 inches wide and weighing more than two tons, according to a press release. The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco recently unveiled a Snickers bar measuring 24 inches high by 26 inches wide and weighing more than two tons, according to a press release. Photo: Drew Anthony Smith / AP Images

Texas format Snickers claims world record for largest chocolate bars

We are pretty sure that people from other states will roll their eyes when they hear us talk about how everything is bigger in Texas. But seriously, this candy is huge!

The company said the chocolate bar is equivalent to more than 41,000 single-sized Snickers bars, and includes more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts, and nougat combined and nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate.

This candy is so big that Guinness World Records has certified it as the largest chocolate bar.

Don’t look for this giant candy in your corner store yet. Mars Wrigley says this cake will be featured in the Super Bowl ad this year.

“We are not only celebrating the brand’s 90th anniversary, but the Super Bowl has also been ten years since the iconic spot” Game “launched the award-winning campaign” You’re Not When You Are Hungry, “said Josh Olken, Brand Director of Snickers. “What is a better time than the Super Bowl to satisfy something on the largest scale so far?”

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Email him at Danny.Hermosillo@chron.com

