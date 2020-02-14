Diane Hendricks’ family claims that Sandals Resorts International offered their family a free five-day stay at one of their resorts after Hendricks drowned during a snorkeling expedition in July 2019. Diane Hendricks’ family claims that Sandals Resorts International offered their family a free five-day stay at one of their resorts after Hendricks drowned during a snorkeling expedition in July 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Texas family drowns on vacation at Sandals Resort in Turks and Caicos, the family sued

A Texas family sued Sandals Resorts after their family’s matriarch drowned while vacationing at one of their resorts. The family also claims the company offered them a five-day free stay as compensation.

Diane Hendricks from Dripping Springs was with her son, grandchildren and daughter-in-law at Sandals Resort on Turks and Caicos Island in July 2019, according to Houston-based lawyers Mo Aziz, Spence Graham and Joe Vinas. The family booked a snorkeling trip some distance away in the Atlantic on July 20.

While Hendricks was snorkeling, according to the lawyers, she started to fight in the water. Her daughter-in-law helped her into the boat and, according to the lawsuit, took off her mask.

The family claims that snorkeling tourists and instructors refused to help the woman when she gasped. Lawyers say the boat was not equipped with life-saving instruments.

The operator then took the family ashore to a waiting ambulance, lawyers said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After the woman’s death, Sandals Resorts International offered the family a five-day stay at one of their resorts to show, according to the families, a “goodwill” towards the family. The family filed a lawsuit with a state court on Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges several negligent acts by the resort and its employees as well as unlawful death.

A spokesman for sandals could not be reached at the time of printing.

