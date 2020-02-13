Released

1:58 p.m. CST, Thursday, February 13, 2020

50-year-old Susan Paight was last seen on February 8, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. According to an Equusearch flyer, it is not known what color, style, or type of clothing Susan was wearing. 50-year-old Susan Paight was last seen on February 8, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. According to an Equusearch flyer, it is not known what color, style, or type of clothing Susan was wearing. Photo: Texas Equusearch

50-year-old Susan Paight was last seen on February 8, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. According to an Equusearch flyer, it is not known what color, style, or type of clothing Susan was wearing.

50-year-old Susan Paight was last seen on February 8, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. According to an Equusearch flyer, it is not known what color, style, or type of clothing Susan was wearing.

Photo: Texas Equusearch

Texas Equusearch is asking the public for help finding a missing Dickinson woman

Texas Equusearch has teamed up with the police to locate 50-year-old Susan Paight.

Paight was last seen on February 8, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. According to an Equusearch flyer, it is not known what color, style or type of clothing she was wearing.

She drove her black 2005 Toyota Scion with Texan license plates of the HZN-3035.

Your vehicle is similar to the one pictured above and has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the rear window and side windows. The door handle on the driver’s door is defective.

SOUTHEAST HOUSTON: Man dead, woman kidnapped after conflict in apartment in southeast Houston

Paight is disabled and has an external morphine pump and colostomy. She has straight blond hair up to the middle of her back and her teeth are missing.

She has a fair complexion and the tattoo with the letter “T” on the left breast, two cherries on the buttocks and a rose / tribal tattoo on one of her ankles. Paight urgently needs her medication.

Danny Hermosillo is the Sr. Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Email [email protected]