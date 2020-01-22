Texas A&M Beat Missouri 66-64 Despite Record Free Throws | National sport

advertisement

COLUMBIA, MO (AP) – For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record night wasn’t enough for a win.

After 31 free throws over the weekend against Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued to drop on Tuesday evening with 23 consecutive fouls against Texas A&M. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 that Wake Forest set in 2005.

But it wasn’t enough – Josh Nebo and his 14 points overwhelmed a sloppy Missouri team for a 66-64 victory from Aggies.

The Tigers led 32-27 after a first half with sloppy passes and consistent free throws. Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3 SEC) led much of the second half, but Missouri drew within two points in the last minute of the game.

Nebo’s fifth foul brought Missouri’s Mitchell Smith to the free-throw line, but he missed his second shot and kept the Aggies one point ahead. The teams exchanged trips to the free throw line, then Missouri security guard Torrence Watson awarded a 3 in the summer to cement the loss of the tigers.

Missouri restricted Nebo to five points in the first half, but dominated the 6-foot-9-inch center under the basket in the second half. After Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon missed a foot injury, the Tigers switched between Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko.

The Aggies’ offense was spread across Nebo, Savion Flagg and Emanuel Miller. With six threes, the average Texas A&M beyond the bow was 35%, well above the team percentage of 25%.

Mark Smith led the Missouri offensive with 19 points, 15 of them from a distance. Dru Smith scored 18 points and Torrence Watson added 11. Watson had averaged 4.8 points per game prior to Tuesday.

Missouri: Sloppy passports and offensive problems combined to hand Missouri his third consecutive loss. The Tigers were inconsistent at home this season, celebrating an energetic win against Florida, but also defeats against Charleston Southern and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M: The Aggies benefited from the offensive production of Savion Flagg (14 points), Emanuel Miller (12) and Josh Nebo (14) to break the defeat in two games. Nebo had scored an average of 12.5 points before Tuesday night.

Missouri: The Tigers will travel to West Virginia on Saturday to face the climbers.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will meet the state of Oklahoma at home at the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday.

