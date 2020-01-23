advertisement

Texas airports dominate top 10 list where TSA found weapons in luggage

Texas airports have again led the country in the number of guns discovered in the baggage, according to new data released by the Transportation Security Administration.

Three airports in Texas, including George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, achieved the top 10 firearm discovery list in 2019 with more than 400 guns seized in a new record year for the TSA.

The data show that 217 guns in the baggage were discovered at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport; 138 were found at IAH and 103 firearms were discovered at Dallas Love Field Airport.

The total number of guns found at 278 airports was 4,432. That has destroyed the record of 4,239 last year, according to data.

The airport with the most guns found in 2019 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with no fewer than 323, followed by DFW, Denver International with 140, IAH; and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

Since 2008, more than 28,000 guns have been discovered in baggage, with the total number increasing according to the TSA data every year. In 2008, TSA agents discovered 926 guns in luggage.

