Tex Fraud Alert: FedEx warns users of messages that are said to contain package information

Customers should be cautious of a new SMS phishing scam, which at first glance appears to be a FedEx package delivery, the company said.

Some people across the country have received a text message that includes a “tracking code” from the parcel carrier asking the user to enter their “delivery preferences”.

The link to set these “preferences” would then lead a recipient to a fraudulent, fraudulent website and attempt to separate the victim from personal information and money.

FedEx provided ABC News with a statement in response to the fraudulent SMS claim: “We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof way to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a fraud but we’re constantly monitoring these activities and working with law enforcement. ”

“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money, packages or personal information. Suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without opening and reported to abuse@fedex.com,” the statement said.

Local law enforcement agencies have also urged people in their communities to be wary of possible text fraud.

The company advised customers to use information on its website about unauthorized, fraudulent attempts that resemble their company.

Although the text seems legitimate, the company states that there are some key factors that can help people identify a fake.

FedEx tips for detecting phishing attacks

Detecting phishing emails and text messages is the key to protecting against theft and other crimes. FedEx states that the following notices indicate that an email or SMS message could be fraudulent:

Unexpected money requests in return for the delivery of a package or other item, personal and / or financial information such as your social security number, bank account number, or other identification.

Links to misspelled or slightly changed website addresses. Example: Variations on the correct website address fedex.com, e.g. B. fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

Alerts and prompts for immediate action, e.g. B. “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you fail to respond” or claims that you have won the lottery or prize.

Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation marks (!).

