RICHMOND, Va. – Supporters of animal rights want legislators to develop legislation that builds on a conservation law adopted by the General Assembly last year.

The new legislation would increase the minimum length of a chain and add conditions including temperature, severe weather and require the animal to be brought in when the owner is not at home.

Senate Bill 272, introduced by Senator John Bell, D-Loudoun, would increase the required length of the band from 10 feet or three times the length of the animal to 15 feet or four times the length of the animal.

According to the law, pets cannot be tied up during heat advice or when a heavy weather warning has been issued, including hurricane, tropical storm or tornado warnings.

The bill prohibits tying at temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower or 85 degrees Fahrenheit or higher between 10 p.m. and 6 hours and when an owner is not at home.

Last session, a bill extended the law of a 3-foot chain to 10 feet. That bill, introduced by Senator Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, originally wore the same language as Bell’s current bill, but it was amended by a Senate Committee.

Robert Leinberger, animal supervisor at Richmond Animal Care and Control, said some parts of the bill might be difficult to enforce. Still, if the legislation is passed, Leinberger said, it will make a difference because people are forced to be more aware of the law.

He said more people will call to report cases where animals are tied up incorrectly.

“For example, when the weather is bad, when it is really super cold or really super hot, we occasionally see more calls for service because of the omitted animals,” Leinberger said.

Kate Riviello, a New York-based animal rights activist who also works in Virginia, supports the bill banning tires when the temperature is below 32 degrees.

Virginia law currently requires an animal to have access to water, but the water makes no difference if it freezes, she said.

Riviello also supports the “Law of Tommie,” which was passed last year and which made animal abuse a crime in Virginia. The law is named after a pit bull who died after being set on fire. Riviello said she is happy with the changes Virginia is making to protect animal rights, but there is still a lot of work to be done to move in the right direction.

“With Tommie’s law, I think it was really great that they took that step,” Riviello said. The key is also to enforce animal rights laws, Riviello said, which is not always the case.

Leinberger said that implementing animal rights legislation is important because it enables people to take better care of their pets. Tethering is just a matter that needs to be addressed, he said.

The bill is awaiting action by the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources.

From Ada Romano

