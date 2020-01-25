Tesla will mark the beginning of the end for this bull market, warns Ralph Nader

advertisement

Tesla shares – unsafe at any speed?

Apparently, according to consumer advocate and former presidential candidate Ralph Nader, who issued a sharp warning this week, not just about the electric car manufacturer’s expensive stocks, but about the stock market as a whole.

“When the stock market bursts, the rise in Tesla shares beyond speculative zeal has started.”

This Nader tweet hit Tesla

Market capitalization of over $ 100 billion to become the second largest automaker in the world.

“Tesla’s stock valuation is heavily in debt, selling less than 400,000 vehicles last year, and was challenged by several competing electric car models in 2020. It exceeds VW, which sold more than 10 million vehicles last year, many times over” Nader added in a follow-up tweet. “Watch out, Tesla believers.

Of course, his attitude didn’t go well with Tesla fans.

“Tesla is a technology company, not just an automaker,” wrote Brian Lovett. “Your old-guard mindset got the other automakers to catch up, and the film industry struggled for Netflix

and the music industry is fighting streaming, and taxi is fighting Uber

… “

Others just let their GIFs speak:

At the other end of Nader’s spectrum, many others are extremely optimistic about the Tesla even after the last rally. For example, Ark Investment founder Catherine Wood told CNBC that she saw stocks reach $ 6,000 within five years, which would make it a trillion-dollar company.

Also consider the following: According to the well-known Tesla Bear, this is the best bullish case ever made for Tesla

Meanwhile, Tesla stocks gave up their early gains and turned negative on Thursday during the Dow Jones Industrial Average

dropped three digits. The S & P

and Nasdaq

were lower too.

