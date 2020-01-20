Tesla disputes that its cars can accelerate themselves

advertisement

PALO ALTO, California – Tesla disputes the claim that its vehicles may suddenly accelerate themselves.

The company said Monday that it is already monitoring such complaints from drivers and says the cars are driving as they were designed.

Tesla adds that the Californian man who filed a petition with federal security officials is a short-seller who tries to make a profit when Tesla’s share price falls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not decided whether to open a formal investigation.

The allegations relate to approximately 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from 2013 to 2019.

The Associated Press reports that the company called the petition “completely false,” and added that “the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver has requested it, and slows or stops when the driver applies the brake.” “

