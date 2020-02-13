Tesla Inc is asking Chinese regulators for approval to offer a new Model 3 variant made in China, according to a government document.

The variant would have a longer range, a source familiar with the matter said.

Like the current China-made Model 3 with a standard range of over 400 kilometers, it would be a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, the source said, who was not authorized to speak about the matter and refused to be identified.

Tesla, which began delivering cars from its $ 2 billion Shanghai plant in December, also sells imported models 3 with greater range and all-wheel drive in China.

The electric vehicle manufacturer resumed production in Shanghai on Monday after the government ended a long vacation set up due to the new outbreak of the corona virus.

