Tesco Clubcard users need to check their app to make sure they don’t miss out on coupons that cover 650,000 weekly shops. Tesco has announced that there are millions of unused Clubcard vouchers that have been forgotten for almost two years.

The top 10 locations with the highest number of coupons that are about to expire are:

London West End (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 388,000)

Manchester (£ 156,000 worth of Clubcard vouchers)

Bristol (£ 140,000 Clubcard vouchers)

London Wood Green (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 137,000)

Ilford (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 126,000)

Birmingham (£ 120,000 Clubcard vouchers)

Edinburgh (£ 115,000 Clubcard vouchers)

Romford (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 114,000)

Croydon (Clubcard vouchers worth GBP 107,000) and Glasgow (Clubcard vouchers worth GBP 107,000)

Liverpool (£ 104,000 Clubcard vouchers)

Martin Lewis explained how to save money with the Tesco Clubcard.

His advice came when Tesco released his new card. The new savings system from the supermarket is a subscription called Clubcard Plus.

Martin said: “Tesco is launching a new Clubcard Plus subscription service on November 8th that offers perks like reduced shopping for a monthly fee of £ 7.99.”

“You also get the usual benefits of the Clubcard program that don’t change, so you can still collect points for spending and increase them to triple their value.”

Martin said that there are not only points like with the standard Clubcard, but also additional benefits for those who are willing to pay.