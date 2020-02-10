If you are a regular at Tesco, you are likely trying to use your Clubcard as often as possible to collect points for redeemable rewards.

But while it’s easy to get used to scanning your card every time you run a business, it’s a different story when it comes to actually using the points.

It may seem nonsensical, but it looks like many of us are so involved in saving points that we forget to use them. And the worst part is that Manchester residents are the biggest culprits if they don’t redeem their vouchers.

According to Tesco, there are £ 156,198.50 Clubcard vouchers in Manchester that have been forgotten for almost two years.

However, the vouchers must be redeemed by February 29 and are worth up to three times their value when used with one of the 150 award partners.

So if you are one of the people who have to spend it, make sure you do it quickly.

According to Tesco, Manchester’s unused Clubcard vouchers could cover the cost of 34,711 Pizza Express pizzas, 12,496 cinema tickets for families in Cineworld and 13,017 day tickets for Alton Towers. Guys, what are you doing ?!

Here are the 20 worst offenders when it comes to clubcard points not spent:

Manchester (£ 156,198.50 worth of Clubcard vouchers) Bristol (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 140,464.00) Birmingham (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 120,017.00) Edinburgh (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 115,350.00) Glasgow (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 107,060.00) Liverpool (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 104,250.00) Cardiff (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 93,364.00) Leicester (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 92,333.00) Nottingham (£ 85,940.50 Clubcard vouchers) Milton Keynes (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 84,586.00) Southampton (£ 82,740.00 Clubcard Voucher) Cambridge (£ 82,222.50 Clubcard Vouchers) Northampton (£ 79,900.00 Clubcard voucher) Sheffield (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 75,385.50) Belfast (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 75,198.50) Plymouth (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 74,292.00) Coventry (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 71,435.00) Norwich (£ 70,811 Clubcard vouchers) Reading (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 69,089) Swansea (Clubcard vouchers worth £ 68,871)

Tesco’s Chief Customer Officer Alessandra Bellini said of the results: ” Clubcard is our way to help customers shop for the best value and we want to help them make the most of it.

“We also understand that our customers live a busy life and may forget the points and coupons they have accumulated over time.

“Since a large number expires at the end of the month, we encourage users to check in the Clubcard app whether they own one of these unused vouchers.”

If you need to use points, make sure to do so before the end of the month or risk losing them. You have been warned!