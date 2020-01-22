Terry Jones, star of Monty Python, died at the age of 77

advertisement

Terry Jones, the star of Monty Python, died at the age of 77.

Jones, a beloved member of the comedy group alongside Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle, died after a long struggle with a rare form of dementia.

A statement from the Jones family says: “We are deeply sad to announce the death of our beloved husband and father Terry Jones.

Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and extraordinary humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true polymath. We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful doctors and caregivers for not only making them bearable, but also often making them happy.

“We hope that one day this disease will be completely eradicated. We ask you to respect our privacy in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who leads a truly authentic life, in his words: “Lovingly frosted with glucose”.

The actor, writer, comedian, filmmaker and historian Jones made his directorial debut with the team’s first film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he shot together with Gilliam. From then on, Jones was responsible for directing the later hit films Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life, which were critically acclaimed.

RIP Terry Jones.

