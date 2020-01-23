advertisement

We have unbelievably sad news today when Terry Jones, a founding member of the famous Monty Python comedy team, passed away. In recent years Jones has struggled with a rare form of dementia, primary progressive aphasia, which has severely affected his ability to communicate. Due to complications from his dementia, Jones reportedly died on Saturday evening with his wife Anna by his side. The comedy legend was 77 years old.

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family, and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in North London,” said a statement from Jones’ family, in which his Death is confirmed. The statement adds: “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.”

Sir Michael Palin, Jones’ writing partner and colleague of Monty Python, also spoke about the news. “Terry was one of my closest and most valuable friends. He was kind, generous, supportive, and passionate about living life to the fullest,” Palin says of Jones. “He was far more than one of the funniest writers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, moderator, historian, brilliant children’s book author and the warmest, most wonderful company you could ask for.”

Jones was born in Colwyn Bay in 1942 and met Palin while studying at Oxford University. In 1969 they founded the legendary comedy team Monty Python together with John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam. They all wrote and played in the sketch comedy series Monty Pythons Flying Circusthat aired on the BBC for four series. After the show ended, the group made a handful of popular films.

In 1975, Jones took a seat on the director’s chair to co-direct Monty Python and the Holy Grail next to Gilliam. As a solo director, Jones was also the director of the Monty Python films Brian’s life and The Meaning of Life, who appear in all of these films along with the rest of the troupe as actors. Jones’ other work includes the films Erik the Viking, The Wind in the Willows and Personal Services. The last film of the comedy legend came in 2016 when Jones co-directed and told the film Boom Bust Boom – a documentary about the history of speculative bubbles.

The Jones family expressed their desire to see dementia completely resolved one day and ended their testimony about his death with a feeling that we can all agree with in his words ‘Lovingly Frosted with Glucose.’ “RIP. There is no one like him and his legacy will live on forever. This news comes to us from BBC News.

