Terry Jones, co-founder of Monty Python, has passed away, according to the BBC. He was 77 years old.

Jones died Tuesday after a “long, extremely brave” fight against dementia. His family released the following statement:

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones.

Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

For the past few days, his wife, children, extended family, and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in north London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and extraordinary humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades. His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true polymath.

We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful doctors and caregivers for not only making them bearable, but also often making them happy. We hope that one day this disease will be completely eradicated. We ask for your privacy to be respected in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who leads a truly authentic life.

The Monty Python comedy group was founded when they were all working on the short-lived BBC show The Frost Report, which aired from 1966 to 1967. They made their television debut with the sketch comedy series Monty Pythons Flying Circus, which premiered on October 5, 1969. A total of four series (or 45 episodes) were produced between 1969 and 1974.

Jones made his directorial debut in 1975 with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he directed with his colleague Terry Gilliam. He also made the following Python films Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

He was primarily a creative force behind projects, though his notable on-camera characters The Meaning of Lifes Mr. Creosote (which you didn’t want to offer as sheer after-dinner mint) and Holy include Grails Sir Bedevere (who was on one banana-shaped earth believes) and Arthur “Two Sheds” Jackson from Flying Circus.

Jones has received many awards throughout his career, including a 1983 BAFTA nomination for Best Original Song (The Meaning of “Every Sperm Is Sacred”) and an Emmy Nod in 2004 for his work on the BBC documentaries Medieval Lives. In 2016 he was awarded the BAFTA special prize for outstanding contributions to film and television.

