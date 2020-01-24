advertisement

Terry crews made headlines after allegations of racism and sexism on the set.

“It just wasn’t my experience,” the NBC series host, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 23.

The crews continued to question whether he saw diversity issues behind the scenes. “When you talk about diversity, there is a bit of diversity everywhere on the set,” he emphasized. “I’ve never been so versatile in 20 years of entertainment. So what can I say?”

Terry Crews is interviewed by Christina Garibaldiof Us Weekly.

In November 2019, reports of a “toxic culture” emerged, according to judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne HoughThe contracts were not renewed after the 14th season. Variety claimed at the time that the 47-year-old Being Mary Jane alum had reported an offensive joke from a guest Jay Leno to the producers. However, the incident was reportedly not brought to the human resources department.

The best star of the LA is said to have been repeatedly complained by employees that their hairstyles are “too black” for the audience.

Union later broke her silence about the ordeal. “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANKS ”, she tweeted in November 2019.“ Just when you feel lost, you are driving alone… you raised me from the floor. Humble and thankful forever. “

Terry Crews and Gabrielle Union. Shutterstock (2)

Her husband, Dwyane Wadespoke out too. “Last year, I was approached by a lot of people who said that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason why they started watching #AGT or that they love their insight and sincerity on the show,” the 38-year-old tweeted Basketball player. “When I got the news that my wife was getting fired, my first question was obvious, why !? I am still waiting for a good answer to this question. But if anyone knows or heard of @itsgabrielleu, you know that she is an advocate for our community and culture. “

Meanwhile, however, she denied allegations that her physical appearance had been criticized by the staff. “I had a wonderful time with America’s Got Talent. I loved working with the cast, crew and producers,” she said in a statement to Variety. “I look forward to continuing my collaboration with NBC. … I’m happy me to the future. “

Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough and Terry Crews from “America’s Got Talent”. Art Streiber / NBC

NBC and the production company Fremantle said in a statement in November 2019: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusiveness and diversity both in terms of our talent and in relation to the files that the show has championed. The selection of judges and organizers has been updated regularly over the years. This is one of the reasons for the continued popularity of AGT. NBC and the producers take problems on the set seriously. “

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi

