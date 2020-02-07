Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band | Just like Moby Dick (Bachelor’s paradise)

4 out of 5

The singer / songwriter / painter Terry Allen has a special position among the singers and songwriters in Texas. With a career spanning more than 40 years, he established himself as a cult artist whose work has a fine Texan tradition that was known by Butch Hancock, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Robert Earl Keen, Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt and others, theirs clever wit and keen sense of observation reflect a sound and sensitivity that are characterized by insight as well as intelligence.

Allen’s recent attempt, Just Like Moby Dick, is his first in seven years, but given the dramatic details that cover every niche and nuance of this remarkable work, it is clear that the delay was not without reason. Any connection to the Herman Melville epic mentioned in the title is poor at best, but the series of characters and conflicts described here ensures that a certain theatricality is preserved. The scenarios are as varied as they are diverse and include implausible actions such as the demise of an exotic dancer in a city, the existential crisis of Harry Houdini, pirates, vampires, natural disasters and the endless involvement of our nation in wars and misfortunes.

The music resonates, from heartbreaking tales (“Houdini didn’t like the spiritualists”), dusty serenades south of the border (“Death of the last stripper”) and sad complaints (“All that’s left is Fare”) -Thee-Well ”), To more didactic diatribes (“ American Childhood / Civil Defense ”), a carnival-like flourish (“ City of the Vampires ”) and funky, free-running grooves (“ Abandonitis ”). Allen’s rugged performance is often softened by the soothing accompaniment of guest singer Shannon McNally, but given the input from co-producer and guitarist Charlie Sexton, the violin and mandolin contributions by Richard Bowden, Lloyd Maines’ trademark for Dobro and slide guitar, and of the input Just Like Moby Dick becomes a spectacle of its own from all the other instrumentalists on the album.

Given that each of Allen’s albums has gained individual recognition over the decades, it is not surprising that this appearance is so clear in both conceptual and design terms. You need an iconoclast to create works that not only stimulate the mood, but also require repeated rumination.

With this extraordinary album, Terry Allen has restored the fact that he is indeed an important artist and one of the most impressive figures who make music today.

If you like Terry’s work, get it from BandCamp.

