After two decades in Toronto, Terroni has no less than six hotels spread across the city, from restaurants with seating to bakery cafes in Sud Forno. Until recently, each kitchen helped supply the others – one took care of the pasta, the other took care of the bread – but given the size of the chain, the decision was made to keep things a little more central with a new commissioner’s kitchen.

Fortunately for fans of Italian food in the east, they also decided to open part of the new space to the public. Terroni Sud Forno Produzione e Spaccio – or Spaccio for short – will soon open at 22 Sackville (Queen) and will serve as the central kitchen for the restaurant group, as well as a shop window and café.

“Spaccio acts as the backdrop for the main show that takes place between the tables in Terroni and Sud Forno,” the owners write on Instagram. “The spaghetti in your Norcina, the bread in your bread basket, the pizza dough in your Scattagengives, the sausage in your Pappardelle alla Iosa, your Torta Calda and so on are all made in the central artisan production facility, the Produzione e Spaccio.”

The open kitchen area spans 13,000 square feet, so visitors can watch the making of bread, handmade pasta, and other goodies. And thanks to the Spaccio café, visitors can also buy breakfast and lunch, pasta and take-away sauce and even some of Terroni’s imported products (including cheese and sausages) at wholesale prices.

Read the full announcement below:

