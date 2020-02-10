Ciarán Whelan said the decision to send David Clifford against Tyrone was “terrible”.

David Clifford of Kerry reacts when referee Fergal Kelly shows him a second yellow card. Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

Television cameras showed the captain of Kerry being pulled to the ground by Ben McDonnell, where he stretched out his arms to demonstrate that he was refusing to engage in the brawl.

He was outraged by Fergal Kelly’s decision to show him and McDonnell the yellow cards, which meant Clifford was dismissed, and protested Kelly, who was turned away from the incident, and his referees.

According to Whelan, this is another example of important players who have picked up a booking being involved in fights to fire them. Clifford had six points when Kerry was one point behind in Edendork.

“This is something that has been in the game for a few years now, and the key players are being attacked by the defenders to attract them and give them a yellow card,” Whelan said in RTÉ’s Allianz League on Sunday.

“Terrible decision by Fergal Kelly”

Ciarán Whelan responds to David Clifford’s opening game against Tyrone after the captain of Kerry received a second yellow card after an incident on the ball (#RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/bPmawowPx8)

– The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 9, 2020

“We really need referees who face this and recognize common sense.

“We saw the incident, the referees were behind the gate. David Clifford will not be an instigator.

“He is the key player and he is pulled to the ground and picks up a yellow card and you can see how frustrated, how upset he is.

“It has been a problem of mine for a few years now that the main players, if they are targets, are drawn in and given a silly yellow card.

“We need common sense. A terrible decision by Fergal Kelly.”

Kerry manager Peter Keane said: “It is easy to say that there are two boys and I will both yellow and because he caught one in the first half, two are yellow red.”