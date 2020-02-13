Teresa Giudice finally admitted that she believes Joe Giudice cheated on her during her 20-year marriage. According to her brother’s news, Joe Gorga, RadarOnline.com said exclusively that he is happy that his 47-year-old sister can deviate from this toxic relationship once and for all.

In a clip from Wednesday’s episode “Real Housewives of New Jersey”, Teresa said she had built “a lot of resentment” between her and her now estranged husband [49] after being found guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, and bank fraud.

“Listen, he had a separate cell phone with a girl,” Teresa admitted, adding that she “found” it and asked Joe.

“It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister,” she said. “He said she would divorce and help her sell her house. I quit my job. Gia was 3 and I thought, “What should I do?” I should have left then, right? I didn’t do it because he refused to give it to me, I believed him. “

Teresa admitted that although she was reluctant to leave Joe, she didn’t feel she deserved this treatment.

“I was like the perfect, perfect woman,” added Teresa. “I’m just saying sometimes you’re blind. It took a long time and it’s still very difficult for me to admit, but I owe it to myself to open my eyes to it.”

Her 39-year-old brother agreed and said to Radar, “She didn’t deserve all of this.”

“I’m glad that she continues. I want her to be happy,” he said. “Listen, this is my sister. I want her to be treated like a queen. I want her to be loved. I want her to be happy. She went through hell and is back. “

Joe and Teresa married in 1999 and share four daughters: Gia19 Gabriella16 Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11. They announced their separation in December 2019, shortly after Joe was released from prison and deported back to Italy. He is currently waiting for a judge to decide whether to return to New Jersey with his family.

Radar was the first to report that an immigration judge ordered the star back to his home country after deciding that his crimes were a serious crime – the highest level of crime committed in the United States.