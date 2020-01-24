Tense new photo of Sundance horror 'Run Sweetheart Run'

advertisement

The Sundance Film Festival kicked off last night in Park City, Utah, and one of the highlights is the Midnight title. Films that have premiered in this category in recent years include Greener Grass, Hereditary, Assassination Nation, The Little Hours and The Babadook. Which of the following events will be the biggest horror hit this year ?!

One of the most discussed is Shana feastsThe “Social Horror” film produced by Blumhouse Run sweetheart runknown as Get Out meets Rosemary’s Baby.

Terror begins when a blind date becomes violent and the woman (Ella Balinska) must come home with her date via Los Angeles (Pilou Asbaek) in pursuit.

Feste tells EW that she was in her early 20s with a man “who looked incredible on paper,” she recalls, “but things went very quickly, and I think I have something like one in the morning. After all, he is ran out of his Hollywood Hills house. ”With no shoes, phone, or wallet, Feste ran in her little black dress all the way home to West LA.

“That night was terrifying and insightful,” she says. “People I didn’t think would help me helped me, and people I thought would help me didn’t really help me as much as they could have helped.” It was almost – what happened on foot when I returned to my house – worse than what happened that day. “

The magazine shares this tense new photo of Asbaek, which moves a seemingly battered and battered Balinska into a corner.

Pay attention to Meagan’s review from the world premiere.

