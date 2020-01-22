Tennys, anyone? Sandgren, Paul Stun Australian Open Seeds National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Tennys Sandgren was very happy at the Australian Open after building a clear lead against Matteo Berrettini (car number 8) on Wednesday.

And suddenly it wasn’t him anymore.

“Two sets to love, I felt pretty good about myself,” said Tennessee 100-year-old Sandgren of the second round match pretty quickly – and I think so. “

Sure did. The same thing happened to another American: New Jersey-born and Florida-based 80th-ranked Tommy Paul tackled the first two sets against No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov before he saw that this lead also disappeared ,

In the end, however, the two Americans managed to quit the job and produce five sets of opponents who were with last year’s US Open semi-finalists.

Sandgren edged Berrettini 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5. In the fifth set Paul was two points ahead of the 5: 4: 30 deficit before defeating Dimitrov, a three-time semi-finalist, 6: 4, 7: 6 (6), 3: 6, 6: 7 (3) ), 7-6 (3).

“One of my craziest matches I’ve ever played in,” said Paul.

Once in the fifth set, he looked at a video board and found that Sandgren had climbed from two sets to the fifth set.

“So I thought, ‘All right. I think it can be done, ”said Paul.

When he got into the locker room, he ran towards Sandgren and they greeted each other with excited calls.

“Cool that we had similar scorelines and he got the ‘W’,” said Paul, who worked with Brad Stine, who coached two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson, at the end of last year.

Paul seemed to be dwindling against Dimitrov after playing four sets in a rain-delayed match on Tuesday. But the 22-year-old, who won a French Open junior title, took his first win in five sets. He hadn’t won a long Grand Slam match until this week.

Now Paul meets Marton Fucsovics from Hungary, who has already defeated two young players: Canadian Denis Shapovalov (20) and Italian Jannik Sinner (18).

When Sleeveless Sandgren finished victory, he moved his right bicep.

Sandgren improved to 4: 0 in the fifth. It was also the fourth top 10 win of his career; Two of the others also came to Melbourne Park in 2018 when Sandgren reached the quarter-finals to perform at a big tournament.

Next up is an all-American match against Sam Querrey, with a mooring in week 2. They played in round four of Wimbledon last year, with Querrey leading the way.

“It’s great when an American can get through safely,” said Sandgren.

Caroline Wozniacki suspected that she knew exactly what her opponent was going to do with a medical break in the second round: the interruption was more about playing than the need for treatment by a coach.

“Obviously,” said Wozniacki afterwards, “she tried to break my rhythm. … I don’t think anything was wrong. It went quite well. So that’s a trick she’s done before, and I knew it was coming. “

If Wozniacki was right – not surprisingly – 23-year-old Dayana Yastremska denied that this was the case and said she had hip problems – the tactics only delayed the end result, but didn’t change it.

Wozniacki needed six match balls to finish the race, but she ended it and beat Yastremska 7-5 and 7-5 to extend a career that she claims will complete once she starts at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki, the 2018 champion at Melbourne Park and former number 1, started as badly as possible on Wednesday and fell back 5-1.

“She came out swinging … and everything went in, even balls she didn’t know could be hit that way,” said Wozniacki. “I just thought to myself: ‘It can’t go on. If things go on like this, there is not much I can do out there. ‘But then she started making mistakes. “

Something similar happened in the second set, which Yastremska led 3-0 before he got stuck.

Novak Djokovic has never been a big fan of whirling wind tennis. It messes up his ball control. Nevertheless, a strong wind on Wednesday was no problem for the defending champion of the Australian Open.

Djokovic collected almost twice as many winners, 31 as casual mistakes, 17, and only needed about 1 1/2 hours to complete the third round with a 6: 1, 6: 4, 6: 2 win against Tatsuma Ito from Japan to reach.

“I don’t think players like these conditions, to be honest. It is what it is. You have to accept them and accept the fact that … you are challenged at different levels, not only by your opponent but also by the conditions, “said Djokovic, who has an eighth record championship in Melbourne and the 17th major in mind Overall title. “That’s okay. I accepted it. “

Carla Suarez Navarro is still waiting for a decision to appeal the $ 40,000 fine she was given at the US Open for lack of effort.

The 31-year-old Suarez Navarro did her best in her last season with a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) first round victory over the 11th place. placed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, a three-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, said she did her best against Timea Babos in the first round at Flushing Meadows last year while finishing 28th. Suarez Navarro said on Wednesday that she was “ready to win but I had to retire” in New York.

The US Open referee, Soeren Friemel, said at the time that Suarez Navarro “did not meet the required professional standards” and was therefore fined for violating the first round performance rule to prevent players from participating in tournaments played during the Were injured.

Suarez Navarro had withdrawn from a game at a hard court tournament in Toronto earlier this month.

AP Sports Writer John Pye contributed to this report. —

