Tennessee wins 73-48, Ole Miss suffers the sixth consecutive loss to National Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Tennessee continued its recent upswing by playing the stingy defense that has sustained the volunteers most of the season.

The slumped Mississippi rebels certainly had no answers.

John Fulkerson hit a career high of 18 points and a career high of 10 rebounds when Tennessee beat Mississippi 73-48 on Tuesday night and lost the rebels for the sixth consecutive time.

Ole Miss only shot 30.2% (19 out of 63) of a Tennessee team that was at the top of the SEC that night in goal defense (59.6) and percentage goal defense (0.382).

“We can be really proud of that,” said Fulkerson. “If the shots don’t fire, we can still block defensively.” I think we did a much better job on the defensive, but I think we still have a long, long way to go. “

Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) won for the fourth time in five games, while Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5) was victorious in the SEC competition.

“We were overtaken at every stage,” said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.

Fulkerson scored 16 of his points in the first half when Tennessee built a 42-23 lead. Ole Miss scored only 24.2% (8 out of 33) and 18.2% out of the 3-point range (2 out of 11) in the first 20 minutes.

Ole Miss scored the first four points of the second half to reduce the lead to 15, but Tennessee responded with a 12: 3 run and never looked back.

The Vols have defended particularly well in two games since an 80-63 defeat in Georgia. Tennessee returned and won Vanderbilt 66-45 when the 3-point Commodores scored 0 out of 25. This ended a series of 1,080 direct games with at least one 3-point basket.

Tennessee followed with another dominant defensive performance against Ole Miss.

“They communicate better,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “You talk better.”

Jordan Bowden and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 11 points for Tennessee. Olivier Nkamhoua had 10 points.

Ole Miss Breein Tyree scored 18 points, but shot only 7 out of 22. Devontae Shuler added 11 points for the rebels.

Ole Miss: The rebels had played a 80:76 defeat against SEC front-runner LSU well on Saturday, but were unable to achieve the same performance three nights later. Ole Miss was unable to shoot all night and had other problems as attacker Khadim Sy played 9:39 just 12 minutes before the foul. The schedule does not please Ole Miss as he tries to finish this skid. The rebels visit Georgia, host # 16 Auburn, and compete again with LSU in the next three games.

Tennessee: Yves Pons only scored six points on Tuesday night, but blocked three shots as he continues to play a big role in Tennessee’s defensive strength. Pons has blocked 18 games in a row, the longest series by a Tennessee player since C.J.

Tyree went into the night against conference leader LSU with 29.7 points per game and a career high of 36 points on Saturday. But he only had four points up to half-time on Tuesday and scored most of his result after Tennessee had built up a huge lead.

Tyree was the first Ole Miss player to score at least 25 points in his first three conference games of a season since Joe Harvell did in 1992.

“It was the first time I had good luck before the game, maybe before a game,” said Fulkerson, joking about the reason for his quick start. “I was just a little hungry, so I only had a small bowl of good luck. I think luck worked. It’s the first time I’ve done this, and it’s the first time I’ve scored so many points in the first half, probably throughout my career. I could stand on something and eat good luck before a game. “

Ole Miss visits Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee will be third in Kansas as part of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday.

