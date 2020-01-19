Tennessee Titans OL becomes the toughest player ever to catch TD in playoffs

advertisement

On Sunday the Tennessee Titans set against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

On the way to the game, everyone and their brother knew Titans running back Derrick Henry would have the full attention of the Chiefs’ defense.

Well, that’s exactly what happened when the Titans had the first line of the Chiefs in the second quarter. But there was a small one (or should we say BIG problem), Henry didn’t get the ball.

Instead, the Titans fooled everyone by throwing a TD pass at the 6-8, £ 321 attack gear, Dennis Kelly.

See.

Dennis Kelly: 6-8, 321 pounds, 1 TD catch

You like to see it. pic.twitter.com/q98wzhFXIV

– Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 19, 2020

According to the CBS broadcast, Kelly is the toughest player ever to have had a touchdown in NFL history.

