A father of three who hit a flight attendant in the face during a drunken fight with a vacation jet escaped from prison after attributing his behavior to the “stress” of childcare.

37-year-old James Ginty threw abusive abuse at other passengers and then attacked a cabin crew member after being asked to move the seats while boarding.

During the incident, Ginty, who was on his way to a stag party in Tenerife, refused, “I’ll sit here if I want to” and shouted: * h, c ** t ” to a woman who was complaining about his language ,

The self-employed master builder from Timperley was finally removed from the plane before takeoff and arrested by the police at Manchester Airport.

In a statement, Muhad Miah, the attacked member of the cabin crew, said: “I was shocked and horrified by James Ginty’s behavior towards me.

“As a result of the physical injury, I was unable to work and lost two weeks’ salary, which earned me a scarce £ 425 monthly salary. The physical injury shook and annoyed me a lot.”

James Ginty, a triple father who slapped a flight attendant in the face during a drunken row aboard a vacation jet

At Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, Ginty admitted to being drunk on airplanes and assault, but claimed that he was stressed about taking care of his children.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and suspended for two years. He was sentenced to pay Mr. Miah £ 500 compensation.

He was also instructed to do 300 hours of unpaid work. He says he has stress therapy now.

The incident occurred on May 2, 2018, when Ginty went on a boy’s weekend out to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding.

James Ginty pictured in court

Prosecutor Denise Fitzpatrick said: “When he got on the plane, he refused to show his boarding pass because he knew where he would be sitting.

“He made his way to the back of the plane and sat in a seat at the emergency exit. But the seat he chose was not the one on his boarding pass.

“A member of the cabin crew asked him to move to another row on the other side of the plane. He yelled at her and she politely asked him to stop screaming, but he replied “I’ll scream if I want to”.

“He had a jacket with him and Mr Miah asked him to put it in the overhead storage several times. But he ignored his requests and the person next to him who seemed to be with him repeated what he had said, but he ignored him too.

“A passenger who had been sitting next to him told the cabin crew that she was not feeling well. Because of his behavior and aggression towards her, she called her a” stupid bitch “.

“He admitted that he shouted that it was” C ** nts’ fault that complained about me. “The flight attendant then spoke to the man he wanted to remove from the plane.

James Ginty called "I'll sit here if I want to" and refused to move

Miah started taking notes of what had happened when Mr. Ginty ran past two employees and hit him on the cheek with a fist.

“It caused Mr. Miah immediate and severe pain as well as bruising and swelling on his cheek that was painful. The force caused him to collide with the door to the plane. He was unable to continue working as cabin crew on this flight.

“The attack was not provoked and it appeared that Mr. Ginty was punishing him for the crew member taking the necessary and reasonable measures to try to combat his behavior.”

The prosecutor added, “The offense involved targeting a person who was vulnerable at the time of the attack when they sat down to write notes. He offered a service to the public that took place in the presence of other passengers. ”

The court heard the attack while the plane was still on the ground and delayed takeoff by about 40 minutes.

Ginty, who has 15 previous convictions for 25 crimes, including a juvenile affair and possession of a firearm, was terrified in 2005. However, since 2007 he has not been on trial.

To defend the defense attorney, Dan Lister said: “He is a family man and a devoted father. Mr. Ginty has a daughter whom he visits every other weekend in Surrey. His daughter had attempted suicide shortly before the incident, and that was really what caused his pain.

“His actions on alcohol showed that a man had to deal with stress and fear. He was about to go on vacation and maybe relax too much. ”

Judge Sophie Mckone sentenced Ginty to a punishment: “You clearly had something to drink and once you were on this plane you behaved like a drunk thug who abused the people around you.

“Mr Miah was only doing his job and asked you to do something very reasonable, but you responded with aggression and abuse.

“You approached him and punched him in the face quite unprovoked. You obviously have to appreciate getting on a plane in this state, because this behavior is very dangerous because it distracts the crew.

“Mr Miah just did his job and inexcusably attacked him. I accept that you are really repentant for what you have done. But you are someone who clearly cannot control himself in stressful situations.

“You started therapy for stress and I thought about it for a long time and thoroughly because you are the main caregiver of two very young children who are more affected than anyone else when you are taken to prison ,

“You have now made an effort to behave, and I believe that the best way to ensure public safety is to have the judgment upheld.

“In my opinion, you have to work with yourself to make sure this doesn’t happen again. You will pay back to the community for what you did.”

Ginty was also ordered to pay £ 425 in court costs.