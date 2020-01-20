Tencent says to intensify investments abroad and in smart retail

advertisement

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings said it will increase its investments abroad and in sectors such as ‘smart retail’, after having already invested in more than 800 companies.

Those companies include 70 listed companies and more than 160 are valued at more than $ 1 billion, according to a speech by Tencent President Martin Lau at a conference last week that the company published on its social media account on Monday.

Tencent is known to have a stake in companies such as Meituan Dianping, the e-commerce site Pinduoduo, and video game companies such as Riot Games and Supercell.

But the company, valued at $ 490 billion and the second largest company in Asia by market value after arch-rival Alibaba Group Holdings, rarely gives an overview or reveals details of its investment activities.

“Our traditional investment sectors used to focus on video game content and science and technology boundaries,” Lau told a meeting of more than 500 Tencent-backed companies.

“With the development of the WeChat mini-app ecosystem and Tencent’s payment platform, we will pay more attention to smart retail and payment platforms in the future,” he said.

