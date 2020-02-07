Collyhurst residents will not have to move out while a major planned regeneration of the area is underway, as they have been assured.

The latest plans for the area, part of the huge Northern Gateway project, are progressing.

Locals are invited to sit down with the planners and have a say in a number of upcoming events next week.

Around 330 new apartments are to be built in the area, including 130 new social housing units.

Large areas of land had already been cleared as part of previous plans, but these were never implemented.

Planners say the village is being “redesigned” and sources say there could be some more demolitions.

However, they have suppressed speculation that the locals would have to move out while regeneration work is in progress.

A map of the proposed new Northern Gateway from the city center to Harpurhey

(Image: UGC MEN)

All new houses would be built before the planned demolition, and residents of the affected buildings will be given the opportunity to move directly to one of the new houses.

According to the Manchester Evening News, developers want to learn from other areas such as Hulme, where residents were evicted during the renovation, and ensure that Collyhurst’s close community spirit is not lost.

It is planned to complete the design and planning process this year with construction that is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Coun Suzanne Richards, Executive Member for Housing and Regeneration, said: “From the start, it was clear to us that residents should be at the heart of these plans.

“It is their knowledge and understanding of their community that we need to deliver real improvements to Collyhurst.

Collyhurst has been promised regeneration for decades

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“Collyhurst is already a great place to live, and with the help of local residents, these plans will make it even better.

“We want people in Collyhurst to ask questions and help shape the vision for their region.

“I want to invite as many people as possible to attend one of the events.

“But there are other ways to join the conversation as well. Contact us if you need more information.”

Collyhurst City Councilor Joanne Green said: “We have been waiting for these plans for the past ten years.

“We have a massive housing shortage in North Manchester with residents living in terrible conditions.

“We now have the chance to help people and build a new Collyhurst.”

A drawing that shows what one area of ​​the Northern Gateway – the Red Bank – could look like after regeneration

(Image: UGC MEN)

A number of earlier measures to rejuvenate the area have not been implemented.

A £ 252 million PFI regeneration program committed to remodeling was scrapped in 2010 by the government of the upcoming coalition

However, Northern Gateway’s new plans, developed in collaboration with the Far East Consortium, could deliver 15,000 new homes over the next 15 to 20 years, of which at least 3,000 would be affordable homes.

The £ 1 billion vision for the Northern Gateway is to create seven new neighborhoods on 155 hectares of land along Rochdale Road and the Irk Corridor.

The bosses say they want to “deliver high quality houses that residents can afford in attractive neighborhoods where they want to live.”

New schools, health centers, shops, common areas and a transportation hub are also expected – across from Collyhurst’s Osborne Pub on Rochdale Road.

Planners say that they are very interested in getting the locals involved and that they can have a say in every phase of the process.

There are three drop-in events later this month where people can voice their opinions about the future of Collyhurst.

They take place on:

Tuesday, February 11 (2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) at Church of the Redeemer, Eggington Street, M40 7RN

Thursday, February 13 (2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) in Aldbourne Close Retirement Planning, Aldbourne Close M40 8NE

Mon Feb. 17 Feb. (2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at Abbott Community Primary School, Livesey Street, M40 7PR

