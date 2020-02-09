A Auckland tenant received over $ 1,000 after a trader invaded her privacy when she was away from home.

The tenant’s bathroom was renovated over a five-day period in November 2019 when he entered her bedroom to look out the window.

“He had heard some ducks croak excitedly and he wondered what was chasing them,” it said.

An intelligent camera that the tenant had left in her bedroom when she left the property while the job was done captured the trader.

But the tenant did not accept the trader’s declaration of being in her bedroom, and she entered it from the property.

She told her landlord that she didn’t want him back on her property.

Three days later, the tenant received notice of termination of the tenancy from her landlord. She had 90 days to move out.

The tribunal found that the landlord had known the trader for 35 years and had worked on the property for 20 years.

The landlord considered his tenant “ridiculous” and forced him to choose between them by insisting on entering the trader.

“If (the trader) is not allowed to return to the apartment … I will notify you,” said the landlord in a call recorded by the tenant.

He told the renters’ tribunal that she had never said that she didn’t want anyone to go to her bedroom, and there were no “where we could go” exclusions.

Eric Hood

The landlord’s longstanding merchant was renovating the bathroom when he entered the tenant’s bedroom (file photo).

He told his tenant that she was “fairly abusive”, but the tribunal did not believe that “abuse” was the only reason to quit.

“The tenant and the landlord present honest, sincere people who know each other well and who largely tolerate each other’s weaknesses with good grace.”

The tenant tribunal concluded that the trader should not have gone into the tenant’s bedroom as this constituted an infringement of their privacy.

It was said that the landlord had to be responsible for the actions of the trader because he had failed to “adequately instruct” him not to enter areas that he did not need for the renovation.

The landlord had “not taken enough steps” to prevent the trader from entering the bedroom.

The tribunal awarded the renter $ 500 compensation for “emotional damage.”

He also asked the landlord to pay the tenant exemplary damages for his “retaliation notice” of $ 1,000.

“The tenant should have been able to claim her autonomy in the rooms in which the trader had injured her personal space, even if the trader had not been disgraceful,” it said.