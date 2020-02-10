Gareth Vile

February 10, 2020

Tarnished by time comedy

Alan Ayckburn’s Ten Times Table was the most popular playwright of the early 1980s. In 1983 there were more productions of his pieces in Great Britain than Shakespeare. Possibly rooted in the political tensions of 1977 – when the conservative party began its journey towards Thatcherism and bourgeois hackers emerged from punk rock – it tells the adventures of a committee that tried to start a local festival. With a Marxist school teacher who usurped a local historical figure for his own selfish and revolutionary goal, and a Tory wife and husband who hired a distraught former officer to fight the alleged cult of personality, the Ten Times Table could indicate seismic political behavior changes and echo more contemporary polarizations. Unfortunately, the changes in social dynamics and tastes since 1977 ultimately make this production toothless and irrelevant.

Gender politics is embarrassing – women are seen relative to men – and the cartoons are too broad to have a comic or satirical effect. Craig Gazey emerges as Eric, the revolutionary, with his effective positions and fire ambitions. The tension between Eric’s self-mythology and his lack of physical presence or bravery gives his character a certain depth: while the rest of the ensemble works hard, they have little substance to develop. Laurence (Robert Duncan) is a drunken comedy, Sophie (Gemma Oaten) is an unfulfilled woman who is at the mercy of excitement, Ray (Robert Daws) is a crazy committee man and his wife Helen (Deborah Grant) is an archetypal middle-class woman , Even the comic exchange is not funny and is launched like a number of serious complaints.

A faster pace might have saved the script and either ended its breakdown in farce and violence, but there is little evidence that Ten Times Table is relevant to the 21st century. The comforting madness of provincial politics seems to excuse the chaotic aftermath of its crazy committee hype, and production is struggling to arouse constant laughter.

Review at the King’s Theater, Glasgow. Now on tour.