Ten suspected gang members arrested for murdering 17-year-old boy in northern Israel - Israel news

advertisement

Ten people from northern Israel were arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Avi Tsitsuashvili, who was accidentally shot in a targeted assassination attempt in the northern city of Nahariya last week. The police announced the arrest on Monday.

The 10 are said to be “soldiers” of a criminal family in the city and to murder Tsitsuashvili or to be involved in the murder. They will be brought before a judge in Haifa on Tuesday, where the police will apply for their sentence to be extended. According to police, all 10 were found in a hiding place in Atlit, south of Haifa, where they hid for a week after the murder.

advertisement

The scene of the shootout in which 17-year-old Avi Tsitsuashvili was killed on January 13, 2020 in Nahariya, Israel. Magen David Adom

Twelfth grader Tsitsuashvili was shot last Sunday while walking down the street while trying to murder someone else. He was severely evacuated to the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya, but died of his wounds a few hours later. The target of the murder was a 28-year-old Acre resident who belongs to a criminal family. He was seriously injured by gunfire.

The late teenager’s father works for the Nahariya community, which expressed condolences after the boy’s death. “What could comfort you if your child is only 17 years old and has not cost life and died while walking on the street? How can you explain something like that? “The father said to Haaretz last week. Thousands came to Tsitsuashvili’s funeral last Monday, including dozens of students and staff from his school.

advertisement