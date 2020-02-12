Ten people were arrested on Wednesday for alleged abuse of Gargi College students by a group of men who destroyed a campus cultural festival last week.

Over 11 police teams examined technical details and visited various locations in NCR in connection with identifying the suspects and investigating the case, the police said.

Several other people are interviewed and several suspects identified, they added.

“We examined recordings of 33 CCTVs installed on the college campus. In three CCTVs we found that a large group of young people were pushing a catering van to damage the gate. After the gate was damaged, everyone stormed the barricades and started harassing women, ”said a police officer.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South), said the detainees come from various colleges at Delhi University and other private universities in NCR. The accused are between 18 and 25 years old.

“The investigation is ongoing and more people are arrested. We used CCTV footage to identify the detainees, ”he added.

The incident came to light after some students from Delhi University’s Gargi College shared their unpleasant experiences on social media during a college festival on February 6, claiming that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

A police officer said that a famous singer would appear in the college, where around 5,000 students had gathered. The college authorities had not informed the local police station of the event, he added.

The Delhi police registered a case on February 10 after receiving a complaint from the college authorities.

One case was at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (trespassing after preparing for injury, assault or unlawful reluctance), 354 (assault or criminal violence against women with the intent to outrage their humility), 509 (Word, Gesture or action intended to offend a woman’s modesty) and 34 (actions performed by multiple people to promote common intent).

The protest continues

In the meantime, students boycotted classes on Wednesday for the third time in a row. They demand strict measures against the invaders and the resignation of Promila Kumar. A committee of inquiry, composed of faculties and students, has started to collect certificates and is expected to publish its results on Saturday.

With input from

Sidharth Ravi

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.