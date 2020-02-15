DOUG FIELD / STUFF

Graeme King (left) and Peter Meyer prepared for the A&P show by Temuka and Geraldine in Winchester in 2019. (File photo)

The Temuka & Geraldine A&P Association is preparing for their 146th show next month, which will include a silent auction for the first time.

“It is brand new this year because we are collecting donations to build a new shed for the home industry on the exhibition grounds,” said committee member Margaret King.

King said the old shed barely held together.

She said they had not yet completed the auction items, but there would also be a raffle to win jewelry and scooters.

Last year there were about 450 entries in the categories of the home industry, 700 entries in the school shed (for elementary school children) and more than 800 animals in different categories, and she said the committee hoped for strong participation.

This year the theme of the school building is “books”, with a number of book classes, from model book scenes and book cell phones to wooden book ends and a self-made book.

“The organizers for the home industry and school sheds (classes) have a theme every year,” King said.

“Last year it was ‘Space’, when the World Cup was on, we had ‘Cricket’. If something happens in the world this time of year, that’s what they want.”

King said they are thrilled to offer all-day entertainment from award-winning South Canterbury musician Cam Scott, who performed last year, and the Grand Parade, which will be held at 2:30 p.m.

There are also exhibitions of police dogs, an obstacle course for the Temuka fire brigade, face painting and carnival rides.

The rating classes include wool, sheep, goats, poultry, horse and pony, fruit, vegetables, cut flowers, jams and jams, baking, art, photography and home industries.

The Temuka & Geraldine A & P Show will take place on March 7th from 8 a.m. on the Winchester Showgrounds. You can find detailed information and details about participating or booking a parking space for a food or retail stand at www.temukageraldineap.co.nz.