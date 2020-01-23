Temple's 7 Seas Aquarium tackles ongoing rumors | KWKT

advertisement

TEMPLE, Texas – There may be some problems at sea, or at least there are problems at the 7 Seas Aquarium.

The attraction was to open in the Temple Mall at the end of January, but there are rumors that the owners of the aquarium have not submitted the correct paperwork.

The 7 Seas Aquarium posted a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday stating that they were still planning to open their doors and that “they were waiting for permission to gather.”

They also commented on rumors that their company was a scam in the same position and stated that they were “a legitimate company that opened a private aquarium powered by education and entertainment.”

They also offer refunds for anyone who is not satisfied with their preseason passes.

