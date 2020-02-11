TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police are asking the community for information about an March 2019 incident that resulted in the tragic death of 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores.

Since the incident, police officers have been working to resolve the case, but have exhausted all possible clues. The department is now asking the community to gather information that could lead to the victim’s family being closed.

The department answered a call near the 2600 block of Interstate 35 on March 9, 2019, between exits # 303 and # 305. The caller said that he and four other passengers were driving north as a large stone from the flyover was thrown, the vehicle’s windshield broke and Flores hit. She was taken to Baylor Scott and the White Medical Center – Temple, where she succumbed to her injuries the next morning.