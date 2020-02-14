Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 2:51 PM CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 2:51 p.m. CST

(Courtesy of the Temple Police Department)

TEMPLE, Texas – The temple police are looking for a suspect in connection with an intrusion into a Thai restaurant.

Mee Mee’s Thai cuisine at 2807 W. Adams Avenue broke in on February 6. Officials were informed that an unknown person entered the store, stole a safe, and damaged the inside of the building.

If anyone has information about this case or the person concerned, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, the P3tips app, or by phone at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police