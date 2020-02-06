Advertisement

TEMPLE, Texas – The temple police need your help to identify suspects involved in the theft in late January.

The incident occurred during the cash pawn on South General Bruce Drive.

Officers were advised that three unknown people entered the shop that afternoon. Among them were a man and two women. The man reportedly left the store with several items – including a handbag, a car battery charger, and an analog mixer. All three subjects reportedly left the scene in an unknown red car.

If anyone has information about this case, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, the P3tips app, or by phone at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

