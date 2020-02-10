Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 10:49 AM CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 10:49 CST

Katelyn Clinard-Finger Anthony Finger

A couple of temples are charged with injuring an elderly person, aggravated after the man’s grandmother was mugged in an incident in January.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said a report was received in the police department lobby around 5:15 p.m. January 8th

The official who received the report was informed that a 67-year-old woman was attacked by her grandson and wife.

The police were informed that an argument broke out before the female suspect closed a door on the victim’s hand and that her grandson beat her.

After the police completed their investigative orders, 25-year-old Anthony Finger and his wife, 22-year-old Katelyn Clinard-Finger, were arrested.

They were arrested on the 4500s block of South General Bruce Drive and sent to Bell County Jail, where they were left with bail of $ 100,000 each over the weekend.