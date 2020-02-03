Advertisement

Instagram High Street is an entertaining place. You can compare it to Oxford Circus, which has something for every consumer – “Primark” for cheap and cheerful buyers, “H & M” for medium-sized buyers and “Miss Selfridges” for Bourgie buyers.

Economists classify this particular market structure as a completely competitive market where there are “many producers and consumers and low barriers to entry”. It’s no wonder that Instagram launched new shopping features in its app in 2019 and barely a year later, about 130 million customers access this feature every month. The saturation of Instagram High Street is why consumers are advised to use the “Caveat Emptor” buzzword, as many of dubious sellers have burned their fingers. Retailers are also advised to take customer service seriously, as an unsatisfied customer can take your matter to the Supreme Court for Social Media.

Imagine you have to attend an event on Saturday and need something to wear. It’s Tuesday night and you’re combing your way up Instagram High Street. What types of providers are you most likely to see?

Advertisement

“DM for price”

Ahh, these sellers are special. Your business model can be compared to a consumer who enters the Ebeano supermarket and has to ask the cashier about the price of each item on the shelf. To be honest, this model could have worked if it were the generation of our parents and grandparents, because they have the kind of patience that goes beyond “suffering”. However, this generation of microwaves has no time or patience for such (bad) behavior. The idea that consumers would upset at pricing should be discarded in 2020. Nothing is ever expensive for a potential customer. He’s just not your target audience.

‘Let’s chat on WhatsApp’

For some retailers, WhatsApp is the preferred way of communicating with their customers and potential customers. This may be because sharing photos on WhatsApp is often easier than on other social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Some providers even restrict customers so far that they do not receive direct messaging on IG. If a customer meets this type of provider on a regular basis, it is likely that his telephone contacts with “Mr. Tamedu (IG) ”or“ Mrs. A (bag seller on IG) ”.

Tip: Only save the supplier number if you are already a customer.

“Hello Ma” or “Hey Dear”

One more reason to love the Instagram marketplace. In normal marketplaces you only have the title “ma” if you drive a big jeep or wear expensive (looking) clothes. However, everyone is “ma” on the streets of IG, regardless of their economic status in real life. These sellers take the slogan “The customer is king” very seriously and want to use (fake) platitudes to attract indecent consumers. For this type of seller, we consumers have only one question: “tani dear e?”

“We haven’t heard from you yet”

In Yorubaland, these types of sellers are identified as people who are familiar with “oro aje” (i.e., they have excellent marketing skills). They offer research with the intention of reinforcing your judgment on the issue of your coins. As a customer, you can treat this type of seller in one of the following ways: Ignore the message altogether, be honest, and say that you can’t afford the item or that you found someone who sells or sells it cheaper And spend the money because … YOLO.

Disclaimer: This piece was created on behalf of the Consumers Association of Instagram. We are aware that we have our own bad behavior – if we do not read the headline to the end and do not follow the size table defined in highlights, the syndrome “I will contact you again” is displayed. We promise to work on our bad behavior if retailers do too. For further trouble-free transactions in 2020.

Advertisement