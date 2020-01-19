advertisement

You could sum up the last two elections in Israel with the saying: “Tell me where you live and I will tell you who you will vote for.” A cross-check of the September elections shows the socio-economic ranking of the Israeli communities shows a significant correlation between the bank account and the ballot box.

Broadly speaking, the rich who elect Kahol Lavan, the middle class Likud supports, and the poor are divided into the Common List and Haredi parties, the Shas and United Torah Judaism. Four tribes, just as President Reuven Rivlin described in his keynote speech on the divisions in Israeli society. The rich and the Arabs are on the left, the Haredim and the middle class are on the right, and the struggle between blocks takes place over the upper middle class.

The elections are not about the Prime Minister’s corruption cases, the annexation of the Jordan Valley, or even religious exclusion or secularization. All of these hotly debated topics are only a cover for a class struggle between rival tribes. Political positions result primarily from the economic class and the wishes of the voters and not from the character, charisma and experience of the candidates.

This is not very different from the United States or the United Kingdom. But Israel’s proportional system means that minority votes are also represented. In America and the UK, the winner takes everyone in their geographically separate constituencies. The loss of votes is lost and the polarization is intensified.

To understand Israel’s political history, simply look at the index published by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics, which divides the 1,183 communities of Israel into 10 different groups, from the poorest to the richest. Using data from ministries and local authorities, the ranking is refined using 14 separate parameters, taking into account assets and consumption patterns. We know that the upper classes have advanced degrees, have large, expensive cars and regularly pass Ben Gurion International Airport, while the lower classes are less educated, take the bus and rarely take a plane.

Benny Gantz in the election campaign on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv, September 2019

Tomer Appelbaum

The last index, published in two parts in November 2018 and August 2019, was based on statistics from 2015. A more recent index based on statistics from 2017 will be published next year. The socio-economic index was created by a professional team from the statistics office, led by Luisa Burke, Natalia Tsibel and Yosif Badran. A supervisory committee was chaired by Momi Dahan, a professor at the Hebrew University, which included representatives from academic institutions, government ministries, and city administrations.

This article was also informed by a report by the Adva Centre’s Institute for Policy Analysis, published after the September elections, which analyzed the results from a socio-economic perspective.

The rich see Gantz as their leader

Kahol Lavan was the big winner in the top 30 percent of communities consisting of Tel Aviv and wealthy communities, mainly in Israel’s central metropolitan area. These are immediately recognizable in Israel, such as in Savyon or Kfar Shmaryahu, a coastal community that is littered with impressive designer villas just a short drive north of Tel Aviv. Benny Gantz’s party took all top 10 percent in the last election, 95 out of 97 congregations in the second highest decile and 242 out of 270 congregations in the third highest decile. Israelis of the Middle Ages see Benny Gantz as their representative and leader. The vote for the left-wing Meretz party is positively related to the vote for Kahol Lavan.

Likud won no congregation in the first two deciles and ranked first in only eight congregations in the eighth decile (ie between the first 30 percent and the first 20 percent), most of them in the so-called “periphery”, and some more prosperous settlements in the West Bank, including in the Jordan Valley.

The upper middle class, consisting of the seventh decile, is the battlefield for the two parties with one shot at the lead. Like Wisconsin or Florida, capitals for the US presidential election, secondary cities like Haifa, Rishon Letzion and Holon, as well as hundreds of Moshavim, kibbutzim and settlements, and even Mi’Ilya’s affluent Catholic-Arab community, will be crucial. It’s a highly competitive competition: Likud won 32.5 percent of the vote in September and Kahol Lavon 31.3 percent.

The sixth and fifth deciles are Netanyahu’s “base”, smaller urban centers in the periphery such as Eilat, Be’er Sheva, Ashkelon and Netanya. Along with dozens of settlements and religious kibbutzim and communities headed by the right-wing alliance and Likud ally Yamina, these communities hold him in power.

Support for Kahol Lavan has been found in the less affluent kibbutzim in these areas, and the trend continues on the socio-economic ladder: Likud leads in urban areas, Yamina in religious communities and settlements, and Kahol Lavan in kibbutzim, as well as large Druze communities.

The joint list of Arab majority parties is high in the poorest deciles, led by Arab majority cities like Nazareth and Sachnin. Likud wins most votes in urban areas, except religious ones. Ultra-Orthodox Parties In Jerusalem, the largest and poorest Israeli city and in other Haredi communities, United Torah and the Shas are very popular.

Everything for the status quo

These clear-cut results partly explain the parties’ platforms and how limited their playing field is in order to win new votes. Kahol Lavan wants to keep things as they are, maintain an economic system that favors higher levels, and strengthen elitist institutions – the general staff of the IDF, the secret services, the legal system and the budget department of the Treasury. The “possessed” have something to lose and are motivated mainly out of fear of losing control and wealth.

Benjamin Netanyahu who is fighting in Mahane Yehuda market, Jerusalem, August 2019

Emil Salman

Gantz represents the status quo and does not suggest social or economic changes. This could be the reason why he’s been so popular in polls and on the ballot box compared to his left predecessor in the past two decades. Your campaign against growing religious influence is also an economic struggle against religious and ultra-orthodox people who are trying to transfer money from secular Israelis to suburbs and settlements and yeshivas. He simply promises his followers that tomorrow the sun will shine in exactly the same place.

Likud stands for social mobility on paper: voters have a shot at the top of the income table – but can also fall. They are motivated by hope and fear, and Netanyahu knows better than anyone how to play with both. He promises Likudniks “to change the elites” and to push them to the top, which is why he fights against the “deep state”, the prosecutors and the media that represent the existing order and supports Elor Azaria’s fight against his commanders.

Netanyahu also appeals to his voters in lower economic deciles, at least symbolically promising them superiority over Arabs in a similar economic situation, by applying the nation-state law and other manifestations of racism. In recent years, Netanyahu has mainly promoted politicians who represent the Likud base in the periphery and are in stark contrast to Kahol Lavan and his leaders.

If you look at the vote this way, it is easy to understand why Likud voters are not affected by the charges against Netanyahu, and they continue to support him, even though the Attorney General says he accepts bribes, cheats, and the trust of the Public hurt. Netanyahu understands. He represents the hopes and fears of his voters and they return love on election day.

Likud propagandists like to speak of the great opportunities their party has created over the years. They like to say that Likud has made higher education more accessible by building universities – even if they actually opened when the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was in office. However, statistics show that despite these great efforts, the Likud voters have stagnated and remain part of the middle class. Eleven years of uninterrupted Netanyahu rule have not changed the social status of its voters at all. They are in the fifth and sixth income deciles, while those in higher categories retain their relative advantage and may even widen the economic gaps.

Despite their promises, one might wonder whether Likud is really interested in change and instead fears the loss of voters to the conservative Kahol Lavan or the loss of Likud’s energetic radical ideology.

No movement between the tribes

The picture is reversed in the lower income bracket. Haredim and Arabs have only one thing to gain. The Haredi parties have long understood this and are concentrating on getting government funds from taxes into the pockets of their voters, despite their comparatively small contribution to national prosperity. The Common List adopted a similar strategy in the last election when it promised to support Gantz and even join its coalition in exchange for economic and social benefits, law enforcement, housing, and education.

The lion’s share of Avigdor Lieberman’s support base is right in the middle of the socio-economic ranking, in deciles four to seven. However, in September his party, Yisrael Beiteinu, which has become a key force, broke into the grass of Kahol Lavan thanks to the fight against “growing religious influence” on Israeli society. This explains why Gantz and his colleagues do not connect to the left or the common list or take no direct left positions. They fear that their more nationalist voters will hand them over to Israel Beiteinu. Refusing voters to a party within the same “natural bloc” as Labor-Gesher-Meretz, whose support is guaranteed in coalition talks, would be less worrying.

The tribal divisions will determine the results of the March election just as in September. There have been no significant economic or social changes in the past few months, no significant changes on the security or diplomatic front. All opinion polls point to a movement towards the larger factions, but nothing that would dissuade voters from their home parties. Postal codes are likely to influence voting again this time, more than candidate speeches or spin doctor maneuvers. The question will be how many citizens will actually leave the comfort of their home to vote for the party of their tribe in this election?

