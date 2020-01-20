advertisement

A Frontier Communications technician in September 2017 in Norwalk, Conn., Where Frontier has its headquarters.

A Frontier Communications technician in September 2017 in Norwalk, Conn., Where Frontier has its headquarters.

Telecom company Frontier tells creditors that it is looking for a March bankruptcy

Frontier Communications Corp., the provider of telecom services in 29 states, including Texas, asks creditors to cooperate in a turnaround deal that fils for bankruptcy in mid-March, according to knowledgeable people.

Business executives, including Frontier’s new chief executive officer, Bernie Han, met creditors and advisors on Thursday and told them that the company wants to negotiate a prepackaged agreement before $ 356 million in debt payments expire on March 15, people said. They asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

Certain Frontier creditors signed confidentiality documents that limit their trade in preparation for negotiations, the people said.

A representative for Frontier declined to comment. Such transactions typically involve a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing the company to continue to operate without interrupting the telephone and broadband service to its customers.

Frontier has service at various locations in Texas, including some suburbs of Houston. Frontier purchased Verizon’s FiOS fiber internet activities in the state in 2016.

The 9% unsecured bonds of Frontier maturing in August 2031 fell 1.5 cents against the dollar to 43 cents, according to data from Trace bond trading, bringing the return to almost 24%. The shares had changed little at 68 cents each at 9:37 a.m. in New York.

Fixed lines

A bankruptcy of Frontier would be one of the largest reorganisations of telecom since Worldcom Inc. in 2002. Frontier is in talks with advisers about possible solutions for the $ 17.5 billion debt burden, which has become a heavy burden as people stop using landlines.

Creditors have urged Frontier for a restructuring plan and the company based in Norwalk, Connecticut has warned that bankruptcy could result.

A group of creditors, including Elliott Management Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc., owned nearly 50% of the company’s bonds and organized with law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and investment bank Ducera Partners LLC, previously reported by Bloomberg.

A separate group of creditors, including GoldenTree Asset Management LP, organized with Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Milbank LLP. Frontier receives advice from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Evercore Inc.

Chronicle reporter Dwight Silverman contributed to this story

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

