The Tel Aviv City Hall is pushing for the rapid growth of homes offered on platforms like Airbnb with a bill to punish the use of a home for short-term rentals over 90 days a year.

Airbnb rents around 9,000 apartments in Tel Aviv at short notice. This lowers the housing supply for locals who are looking for a place to live, drives up prices and creates competition with the hotels. The hotels say the competition is unfair because Airbnb rentals are not subject to the same rules and often don’t pay taxes.

A few months ago, an attempt by Tel Aviv to increase the municipal tax (Arnona) on short-term rentals failed. The Home Office had argued that the category of short-term vacation rentals in the city was not clearly defined and violated the city’s Arnona policy. The city endeavored to calculate vacation rentals at 2.5 times the residential Arnona rate.

The municipality’s proposal, which should be regulated by law, states that apartments cannot be rented for short periods longer than 90 days a year, otherwise a fine would be imposed and the violation would be considered a criminal offense. This also applies if apartments are managed by a company that pays taxes in accordance with the law. The proposal gives local governments responsibility for enforcement.

“This is a global phenomenon that can damage entire neighborhoods. We are therefore careful to avoid this becoming a pandemic,” said Eytan Schwartz, CEO of Tel Aviv tourism company Tel Aviv Global.

A little bit more money – for big players

The community found that as of December, 6,580 apartments in the city were offered for short-term rental by an individual or a company with more than one apartment on the market.

A review in late 2018 found that short-term rentals were not a way for the average person to make a little more money, according to the advertised web platforms. Instead, 191 people and companies were responsible for the 3,087 apartments in Tel Aviv that were available for short-term rental.

These valuations paint the picture of a market controlled by real estate investors who want to maximize their profits.

Transparent, a company that collects data from locations such as Airbnb, Booking and HomeAway, has found that around 13,000 apartments are available for short-term rental in Tel Aviv. 11,500 whole apartments are offered, not one room. Last year, the average daily rental price was between $ 115 and $ 152.

Tel Aviv’s proposal would affect the income of dozens of apartment management companies, as well as large hotel companies like Marriott and Fattal, which also offer short-term rental apartments. In Fattal, for example, there are five buildings for short-term rental apartments, three of them in Tel Aviv.

“In Tel Aviv, apartment management cartels and apartment owners make a lot of money by offering de facto hotel services without paying anything,” said Schwartz.

“We have no problem with residents spending a few weeks abroad to rent their houses while they are away, but the moment the apartment is rented out for more than 90 days a year, we have a problem with the management of the city and the type of neighborhood. The greater interest of the city is tormented by the apartment owners who want to increase their sources of income. ”

Flash point Neveh Tzedek

The city is aware that the proposal could harm tourists and increase hotel prices, but prefers to alienate the local population. “We are already feeling the dissatisfaction and alienation of the residents in their neighborhood, and the sense of community and belonging is being harmed,” said Schwartz.

The problem is worst in the city’s Yemeni neighborhood and Neveh Tzedek, he said. “This is what we’re trying to stop,” he added, comparing the city’s suggestions to nature reserves that limit the number of visitors per day. “On the west side of Hayarkon Street, too, we have seen inflation in the Airbnb apartments over the past two years,” he said, referring to the side of the beach.

The city expects a backlash from homeowners and property managers, which the Ministry of Tourism will support. Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said he did not intend to restrict Airbnb until more hotel rooms were built.

According to a July 2019 survey, Eastern European tourists gave Israel a poor ranking for the cost of hotels, restaurants, and attractions. The survey found that 60% of tourists stay in hotels, while only about 10% stay in apartments through websites like Airbnb.

Tel Aviv is not the only city that is trying to curb the phenomenon of converting apartments into apartments. In Barcelona, ​​for example, a special permit is required to offer an apartment for short-term rental.

In London and New Orleans, properties can be listed for short-term rentals of no more than 90 days a year. The deadline in Amsterdam is 60 days.