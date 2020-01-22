advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine is shaken because there are no things like half crooks, let alone quarter criminals.

Last week, the rainbow-haired snitch submitted the request to serve his mild two-year sentence comfortably from home because his life was in jail, but the judge chose “near” Complex reports that judge Paul Engelmayer reported the 6ix9ine’s lawyer has refused to take the “Gummo” rapper to the detention center for the next few years from the private prison he is currently in.

“The court’s decision was and is that in this case a prison sentence of 24 months is required,” wrote Engelmayer. Hernandez’s request to agree would mean that his verdict no longer “reflects the seriousness of his crimes”.

Hard break, b.

Whether Tekashi’s life in a private prison is really in danger or not is not foreseeable (it is likely) that at least his girlfriend will stay by his side, while the rest of the culture and even his ex-bodyguards have decided to keep him forever to avoid . Recently, his ride-or-die chick posted a picture of Tekashi in his prison garment and heartily wrote him a reason for his decision to become state evidence. He praised him and said: “They cannot break you, nobody understands why people still love you and support you. “

Do they ?! Where? No shots, just say. “

Though Tekashi appears to be okay on the outside, heads indicate that the expression on his face is that of someone who just isn’t his old self and looks well shaken. Who knows who he’s exposed to behind bars, but Tekashi’s expression is far from that of Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, who posed with his fellow inmates and, as always, looked confident while asking everyone to “PRAY” after his enemies.

Day and night, bruh.

Now that Tekashi knows he’s there in the long run, all we have to do is wait and see what happens to him if he serves his sentence and tries rap again.

Blissful luck with it, b.

