Tekashi 6ix9ine it is still not clear what legal problems he has. A Miami rapper is suing the infamous Schnatz for his hit “Stoopid”.

Yung Gordon comes for his coins because the Brooklyn rapper and his producer used their vocals for the song without bothering to tell him.

Rapper Yung Gordon, real name Seth Gordon, filed his copyright infringement lawsuit just a few weeks after Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison.

Certain versions of “Stoopid” released in October 2018 include a section by Gordon that highlights a few lines.

“You know, it’s the boy Yung Gordon / You rock at Take Money Promotions / Ay Take Money Promotions / Give them the new, not an idiot / Oh yes, let’s go,” said Gordon Raps in versions of “Stoopid”, removed from the Spotify streaming music service.

Gordon says he emailed the 9-second drop to Tekashi’s producers – and he was never told that it would be used in the song before it was released.

It is not specified how much money Gordon is looking for. But since Tekashi already has a new record deal, although it is only due to be released this summer, he is looking for the bag.

Tekashi originally wanted to fear drug conspiracy for 47 years. However, the rapper went to the stands and started giving everyone a cent. A judge sentenced him to 2 years (including his time already served) even though he pleaded guilty.

