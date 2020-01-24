Teenagers trying to postpone the Super Bowl until Saturday have thousands of signatures

advertisement

NEW YORK – A teenager in New York doesn’t think it makes sense to play the Super Bowl on Sundays and tries to change it.

Football fans have to stay awake quite a long time on Sunday to watch the game, and it’s difficult to go to school and work the next day, says 16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri.

“Why not have a child say,” How about the Super Bowl on a Saturday? “The high school senior said to CNN on Tuesday.

advertisement

The idea came up a week ago when the New York family spoke about the playoffs at dinner. Frankie said it was supposed to be a Saturday and he then started a petition on Change.org.

He asks people to make sure the Super Bowl changes to a Saturday next year, and people seem to be excited. Almost 40,000 people signed the petition by Friday evening.

Frankie argues that more people will watch, the NFL will get more money, and more people would travel to the game if it were on a Saturday.

In the past, professional football games were always Sundays. You can thank Congress for that.

In 1961, Congress passed the Sports Broadcasting Act. The law helped set the NFL broadcast schedule for Sundays to protect college and high school football fans.

The law prohibited broadcasting of professional games played on Fridays and Saturdays during school seasons. However, the Super Bowl is good after the school soccer season.

Frankie hopes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will change his mind.

CNN asked the NFL for a comment. In the past, the NFL said the crowd was stronger on Sunday night.

When Frankie gets an idea in his head, his father said, he follows closely.

“He has a lot of passion in his heart,” said his father Frank Ruggeri. “If he understands one thing, he really stays with it.”

Frankie began researching statistics to bolster his Super Bowl Saturday case. He learned some convincing things.

In 2019, a survey found that the day after the Super Bowl LII, more than 17 million U.S. employees may miss the job, according to The Workforce Institute.

According to a 2003 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the number of car accidents after the Super Bowl increased by 41%. The study looked at Super Bowls from 1975 to 2001.

The Ruggeris will be home on February 2nd – a Sunday – and watch the big game. Frankie insists that he stay up to date with the action. He believes the San Francisco 49ers will win, but his father hopes it will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

None of his teams play, but Frankie loves to watch football. He is a big fan of Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

When asked how he reacted to all the people who signed his petition, Frankie replied invaluably.

“Oh my god,” said Frankie. “It’s like the Rams pretty much won the Super Bowl.”

advertisement